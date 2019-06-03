The second suspect in an alleged assault on a 75-year-old Wasco man during a robbery turned himself in to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday, according to a Sheriff’s Office report.
Marvin Gray, 20, will face charges of robbery, elder abuse, conspiracy and battery with great bodily injury, the sheriff’s office said in the report.
Another man, Dabrae Dugan, 28, was arrested May 28 and booked into custody on suspicion of robbery, elderly abuse, conspiracy and battery with great bodily injury, according to previous reports.
The incident occurred at approximately 6 a.m., May 27, at the 1000 block of 7th Street.
The Sheriff’s Office said a 75-year-old man had been on his morning walk when he was beaten and robbed of his wallet and cell phone.
He sustained major bodily injuries, according to the report, and was transported to a local area hospital where he was placed in a medically-induced coma.
The victim is now in a stable condition, the report said.
