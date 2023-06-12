A man accused of scrawling a highly offensive racial slur all over the building of an 80-year-old Delano church pleaded no contest Monday to three charges related to damaging the property.
Defendant Kyle Lewis Sison entered his plea to a felony charge of vandalizing a church because of race, vandalism costing $400 or more and a misdemeanor of violating civil rights. Police found a Nazi flag, armbands, stickers and pins at his house, according to Delano Police Department reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.