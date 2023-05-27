A 47-year-old man suffered traumatic injuries after he was stabbed Saturday in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The victim in the 4:45 p.m. incident in the 100 block of Lincoln Avenue was taken to a hospital.
Deputies described the suspect as a white man, approximately 31 years old, 5'6", bald, and wearing tan pants and a white shirt.
Deputies ask that anyone with information call 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.