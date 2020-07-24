A man who was struck by a car Thursday night is in critical but stable condition at a local hospital.
The incident occurred just after 10 p.m. in the 300 block of H Street and the man sustained major injuries, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department.
BPD said a preliminary investigation revealed the injured pedestrian was crossing H Street outside of a posted crosswalk. The driver remained at the scene and was later released pending further investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
