A man is in critical condition after being taken into custody by California Highway Patrol on Friday morning following an incident on Highway 58, according to a news release.
The 39-year-old man was found walking in the roadway just before 11 a.m. near Union Avenue and Cottonwood Road, according to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, which is assisting in the investigation. After CHP officers reported to the scene, the man resisted them and became combative.
After being taken into custody, the man stopped breathing, the news release said. He was given medical aid and transported to the hospital.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call Detective Keegan.
Gavin at 661-326-3557 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.