A man was killed in a stabbing in the 7000 block of Eucalyptus Drive in northeast Bakersfield on Sunday morning according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were sent to the area at around 5:30 a.m. and discovered the man in an alley nearby with multiple stab wounds.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.There is no information on any suspect at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.