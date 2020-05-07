A man was stabbed and killed early Thursday morning in the 10 block of T Street.
Just before 1 a.m. Bakersfield police officers responded to a report of a woman running down the street and screaming of a stabbing that had occurred. After arriving they found a man inside a home suffering from at least one stab wound, according to a Bakersfield Police Department news release.
The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to BPD.
This investigation in ongoing. Anyone with further information is encouraged to call Detective Gavin at 326-3557 or BPD at 327-7111.
