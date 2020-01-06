The Bakersfield Police Department responded to a stabbing victim in the 1000 block of 30th Street on Saturday, according to a BPD news release.
At 1:30 a.m., BPD officers and medical personnel responded to calls of an unresponsive subject and located a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the BPD. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call detective Garrett at 326-3504 or BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.