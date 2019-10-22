A man who was stabbed in southeast Bakersfield Monday has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Abrahim Mohamed Rajeh, 36, of Bakersfield was stabbed in the 1000 block of Lomita Drive on Monday. He was taken to Kern Medical, where he died.
David Valles, 26, of Bakersfield was arrested on suspicion of murder in the death of Rajeh. Kern County Sheriff's deputies located him early Tuesday morning in the 900 block of South Union Avenue, according to KCSO. He was booked into Kern County Jail without incident.
The cause and manner of Rajeh's death will be released by the Coroner's Office at a later time.
