The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help identifying a suspect wanted for allegedly stealing a container of lottery tickets from a store.
The sheriff's office said on Nov. 19, just before 10 p.m., the suspect entered Sam’s Market at 318 White Lane and stole a case containing approximately $10,000 worth of lottery tickets.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040. Anonymous text tips can be sent to TIP411 (847411). Just type the keyword “KCSO” prior to the message.
