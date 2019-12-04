Bakersfield Police seek to locate a man wanted for attempted murder.
Adanid Rebollar, 33, is suspected in a shooting Tuesday in the 1000 block of Melwood Street, BPD said in a press release. During the incident, a 23-year-old man was located with a gunshot wound, taken to the hospital and is listed in critical condition as of Wednesday, police said.
Rebollar is described by police as a Hispanic male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective R. Robles at 326-3953 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
