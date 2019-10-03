The Kern County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a Lamont murder suspect's whereabouts.
Ricardo Tapia III, 18, is the third murder suspect in the New Year's Day killing of Luciano Ramos, according to a KCSO news release. An arrest warrant charging Tapia III with murder has been issued, but he is still at large.
On Jan. 1, KCSO deputies began investigating Ramos' murder and the assault of another man in the 8900 block of Hall Road in Lamont. Two suspects — Ricardo Tapia Jr. and Melissa Avila — were initially identified and arrested, KCSO said.
Tapia Jr. is charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder, while Avila is charged with accessory, according to online Kern County Superior Court documents. They are both being held in Kern County Jail pending court proceedings.
Anyone with information about Tapia III or his whereabouts is asked to contact KCSO at 861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 322-4040.
