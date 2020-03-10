A suspect wanted in the alleged burglary of six local businesses last year was arrested during a DUI checkpoint on Truxtun Avenue on Saturday, according to the Bakersfield Police Department.
Jonathan Potter, 44, was arrested for two outstanding felony arrest warrants at the checkpoint in the 300 block of East Truxtun Avenue, police said in a news release.
He was subsequently interviewed and arrested on suspicion of five counts of commercial burglary and one count of attempted burglary. The burglaries allegedly took place at the following locations:
- Roll & Grill Restaurant, 3803 Ming Avel, on April 11
- Big O Tires at 2502 Ming Ave., on May 7
- Salon Centric at 3788 Ming Ave., on May 15
- Ichiban Sushi & Roll Restaurant at 3700 Gosford Road on June 15
- Farmers Insurance at 4130 Ardmore Ave. on June 28
- G&A Fashion Boutique at 3428 Stine Road on July 11
Potter was booked into Kern County jail.
Anyone with information regarding these cases is encouraged to call Detective Looney at 326- 3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
(1) comment
Good! Throw the book at him!
