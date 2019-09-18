The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect in the sexual assault of a girl who was walking home from school Monday in a neighborhood near Ming Avenue and Ashe Road.
BPD released a sketch of the suspect in the incident which occurred in the 2700 block of Hollyhock Lane around 2:40 p.m.
BPD Police Sgt. Nathan McCauley said the suspect grabbed the victim and moved her into an alley. The victim was eventually able to flee and make it to her home, he said.
The suspect was described in a BPD news release as a Hispanic male in his 40s, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds. He has a lazy/droopy right eye, a beard and was wearing a black hat, a dirty white long sleeve shirt, pajama style pants, and had a key lanyard around his neck with a single key.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Detective G. Phippen at 326-3810 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
