Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect wanted for questioning regarding multiple burglaries and thefts from unlocked vehicles.
In a news release, BPD said the burglaries occurred Friday and Saturday in the late evening or early morning hours. Multiple apartments at 2501 Bernard St. were broke into while the victims were at home and asleep, BPD said. Police don't know if there is more than one suspect but are searching for a man who used credit cards that were taken during the burglaries at a convenience store a short time after the burglaries were discovered.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to call Det. Lindy Poteete at 326-3541 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
