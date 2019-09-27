Bakersfield Police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraudulently using a stolen debit card, and continue to look into his possible connection to burglaries.
Kyler Jiminez, 25, was arrested Thursday after police executed a search warrant at his residence and recovered items from burglaries, police said.
Officers had been looking for a suspect or suspects for questioning about multiple burglaries and thefts from unlocked vehicles between Sept. 20 and 21. The person or people were sought in the burglaries of multiple apartments at 2501 Bernard St. that happened while the victims were home asleep, police said.
BPD said the investigation into the burglaries continues.
