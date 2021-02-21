A man was shot and seriously injured early Sunday morning in west Bakersfield near Rosedale Highway.
According to a news release from the Bakersfield Police Department, the incident occurred at 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of Whiskey Barrel Saloon, 2816 Calloway Drive.
When officers responded to the scene they located the man on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital via ambulance where he is being treated and is listed in critical condition, the BPD said.
Police described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-30s who was wearing a dark hooded sweater. He fled the scene in a sport utility vehicle, the news release stated.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.