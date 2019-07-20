A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in east Bakersfield Friday night.
At about 10:25 p.m., the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a Shotspotter activation at the 300 block of Clyde Street. A man with multiple gunshot wounds was located and taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
No other victims are known at this time.
BPD identified three men as suspects. They were driving a white four-door Toyota Corolla with dark tinted windows.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
