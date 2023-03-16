Man shot, killed on Stockdale Highway identified

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified a Bakersfield man who died in the 4000 block of Stockdale Highway as Anthony Wayne Martin.
The 29-year-old was shot at 6:34 p.m. Feb. 23 and died at 9:13 p.m. Feb. 23 at Kern Medical, the coroner said.
