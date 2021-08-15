Man shot, killed on Planz Road

Bakersfield Police are investigating the Saturday evening shooting death of a man in the 700 block of Planz Road.
Officers who arrived just before 6 p.m. found the man, whose identity has not been released, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a BPD news release. The man died at the scene.
Police had limited information on suspects, describing them only as two Black men in a white sedan.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective T. Hernandez at 661-326-3501 or BPD at 661-327-7111.