The Kern County coroner's office on Friday identified a Bakersfield man who was shot and killed Sept. 1.
Michael Pinon, 43, died at 8:25 p.m. in the 1000 block of Monterey Street.
The Bakersfield Police Department previously asked that anyone with information call Detective Chad Ott at 661-326-3871, BPD at 661-327-7111, or Kern Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.
