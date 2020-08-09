A man was shot and killed late Saturday night in central Bakersfield, police said.
Bakersfield Police officers were dispatched at about 11:59 p.m. Saturday to the 200 block of Eye Street for a report of shots fired through a ShotSpotter activation, and found a man with gunshots in the road, police reported. He died at the scene.
The Kern County coroner's office will identify the man.
Police ask that anyone with information call Detective Juarez at 326-3553 or the BPD at 327-7111.
