The Kern County’s coroner’s office has identified the victim in a shooting that took place Friday evening in a grocery store parking lot in east Bakersfield.
Chad Tyler Reeves, 31, was shot at 4:52 p.m. in the Foods Co. parking lot at 2505 Haley St.
He was pronounced dead less than an hour later at Kern Medical, the coroner’s report said.
The Bakersfield Police Department said Sunday that Adrian Sanchez, 31, of Bakersfield, was a suspect in the shooting and was arrested on suspicion of murder.
Police ask that anyone with information to contact Detective Frank McIntyre at 326-3921 or the BPD at 327-7111.