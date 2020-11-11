A man was shot and killed by a Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Tuesday night in Oildale.
The Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it received a call regarding a suspicious man in the 700 block of Lincoln Avenue at 8:30 p.m. When the man was located by KCSO, the Sheriff’s Office said he had a large kitchen knife.
A shooting followed and the man died at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office said. Homicide detectives reported to the scene and have assumed the investigation, the news release stated.
No further details were provided in KCSO’s report.
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 861-3110.