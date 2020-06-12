A man is being treated at a local hospital with minor to moderate injuries after he was shot by two Kern County Sheriff's deputies Friday morning.
Officers responded around 10:25 a.m. to a report of a man who had been drinking and was armed with a gun, according to Lt. David Kessler, who spoke to KGET-17 during a livestream on the station's Facebook page.
No one else was injured during the incident, Kessler said.
The two deputies have been placed on administrative leave pending review of the incident, Kessler said.
The incident happened at 316 Water St.
The man who was shot was found to have several weapons on him, Kessler said.
