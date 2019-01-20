A man was shot in east Bakersfield early Sunday morning. Though his injuries were determined to be serious, officials said they were not life-threatening.
According to a report from the Bakersfield Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter activation at 1:27 a.m. in the 300 block of Miller Street, near Dolores Street. There, they found the man, who was shot several times.
Officers are continuing to investigate. They ask anyone with information on this incident to call BPD at 327-7111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.