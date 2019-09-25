The man who was shot by a woman while he tried to break into her home in June has pleaded no contest to a first-degree burglary charge.
Andrew Oldham, 34, appeared in court Tuesday for a hearing, during which his other charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, willful cruelty to a child and false imprisonment were dismissed against him in exchange for a no contest plea, according to online court documents.
On June 5, Oldham attempted to break into the woman’s home with a hammer, during which she armed herself with a handgun and fired one round at him, causing minor to moderate injuries. No one else was injured in the incident, according to a Bakersfield Police Department report filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Oldham, the cousin of the woman's husband, previously harassed her on Facebook messenger and even came to her home to "confess his love to her," the report said.
Oldham will be sentenced Oct. 23.
