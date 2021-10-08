Man shot by KCSO deputies ID'd by coroner

The armed man who was shot by KCSO deputies Wednesday night has been identified by the Kern County coroner’s office.
Bakersfield resident Fidel Bedolla, 55, was shot and died in the 1200 block of Texas Street.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 141,890
Deaths: 1,582
Recovered and Presumed Recovered Residents: 130,380
Number of Negative Tests: 495,445
Number of Pending Tests*: 413
Updated: 10/8/2021. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.