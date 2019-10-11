One man is dead after he was shot in an alley in south Bakersfield.
At about 4:21 p.m. Thursday, officers from the Bakersfield Police Department responded to a shooting in the 800 block of Melwood Street. Officers found Raul Gutierrez Jr., 36, of Bakersfield lying in the alley. He was taken to Kern Medical Center where he died.
The cause and manner of Gutierrez's death will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later time.
