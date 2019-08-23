A man who was shot and killed in Ridgecrest has been identified by the Kern County Coroner's Office.
Danny Avalos, 19, of Ridgecrest was shot in the 400 block of Robalo Street. He was taken to Kern Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The cause and manner of his death will be released by the coroner at a later date.
