A man who was shot and killed in Delano has been identified by the Kern County Coroner.
Jose Ruben Ayon, 43, of Delano was found at the 10000 block of San Jose Avenue Monday. He was taken to Delano Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The cause and manner of Ayon's death will be released at a later date.
