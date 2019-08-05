An officer-involved shooting between the California Highway Patrol and a reckless driver left one dead Sunday night, according to Kern County Sheriff's spokeswoman Angela Monroe.
Marvin Alexis Urbina, 19, of Downey was pronounced dead at the Laval Road north entrance of Interstate 5.
At about 7:18 p.m. Sunday, the California Highway Patrol was called for reports of a reckless driver at Interstate 5 and Gorman Road. The driver, Urbina, was spotted at the base of the Grapevine. Officers tried to stop Urbina, but he fled, Monroe said.
The driver crashed with another car about a mile down the road at Interstate 5 and Laval Road, Monroe said, which is where the shooting occurred at about 7:42 p.m.
It is unclear if Urbina was armed or made any threatening motions toward the officer.
KCSO is investigating the shooting.
This story will be updated.
