On Wednesday, nearly a decade after a man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who was walking to school, the victim said she didn’t have anything to say to him and watched the defendant as he was sentenced to more than 107 years to life in prison.
The victim, who is now a woman, declined to speak directly to Rodrigo Perez, 57, and said a person who sexually assaults a teenager only cares about his feelings and not any belonging to someone else.
But she noted nightmares hound her every day and the past few years have been hard.
“I still don’t feel safe because I don’t trust anyone anymore,” she said.
The Californian does not generally name victims of sexual assault.
Perez, who spoke through a Spanish language interpreter, apologized multiple times for his actions, and said he wasn’t in a “good place” because of his drug habit. But that wasn’t an excuse for his actions, he added, crying at one point during his statements.
Perez kidnapped the teenager on Aug. 1, 2014 on 8th Avenue in Delano while she walked to school. He bound her hands and covered face, according to The Californian’s previous reporting, before sexually assaulting her.
Prosecutors charged him with 14 felony counts, including sodomy, sex acts with a minor, kidnapping, assault and dissuading a witness from reporting the incident. He pleaded no contest to all of them.
The 2014 incident went cold until Perez committed similar acts in Contra County and his DNA was matched to samples preserved in the Delano case, previous reporting stated. He was arrested by Delano police last year.
Judge Charles R. Brehmer sentenced Perez to 107 years to life, plus six years and eight months in prison.
Brehmer told the victim these acts absolutely should not have happened to her and he hoped Wednesday’s sentencing brought her some closure.
Brehmer believed Perez’s apologies were sincere. But, he added, “it doesn’t change a thing.”
