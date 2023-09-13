Rodrigo Munoz Perez

Rodrigo Munoz Perez

 Courtesy of Delano Police Depatment

On Wednesday, nearly a decade after a man sexually assaulted a 13-year-old girl who was walking to school, the victim said she didn’t have anything to say to him and watched the defendant as he was sentenced to more than 107 years to life in prison.

The victim, who is now a woman, declined to speak directly to Rodrigo Perez, 57, and said a person who sexually assaults a teenager only cares about his feelings and not any belonging to someone else.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Recommended for you