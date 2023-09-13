Rodrigo Munoz Perez

Rodrigo Munoz Perez

 Courtesy of Delano Police Depatment

A man who sexually assaulted a teenager nine years ago was sentenced Wednesday to 107 years to life, plus six years and eight months, in prison. 

Rodrigo Perez pleaded no contest to 14 felonies, including charges related to sexually assaulting a child, kidnapping and causing great bodily injury through assault. 

