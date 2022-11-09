Man sentenced to life with minimal parole eligibility for slitting man's throat

A Kern County Superior Court judge sentenced a man who slit another person's throat in California City to life in prison with minimal parole eligibility, scheduled to be considered in 14 years.
Lorenzo Crosby, 37, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Kern County jurors last month. Devonte Jackson, the then-23-year-old victim, was in a car with his friends when Crosby leaned over the front passenger seat and slit his throat, according to a news release from the Kern County DA.
Jackson wrote in a letter that his life has completely changed following the incident and he’s constantly watching his surroundings, according to a letter read aloud by Deputy District Attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing. But, Jackson is happy he got justice, according to the letter.
Prior to Crosby being sentenced, Deputy Public Defender Kate Lee asked Judge Gregory Pulskamp for a new trial based on jurors being exposed to assertions about the case outside of the courtroom from Shahbazian.
Lee questioned Crosby’s wife, Tiffany Longsworth, about an interaction between her family and Shahbazian. Longsworth, the wife of Crosby, said they were gathered outside the courtroom when Shahbazian asked what the Longsworth family thought of the trial, and said its resolution was “common sense.”
Longsworth testified a juror was within “earshot distance” to hearing Shahbazian’s comments. Shahbazian disputed this interaction, and said there was no one around when spoke to Longsworth.
Pulskamp sided with Shahbazian and said it wasn’t clear if jurors were around for this conversation, and Shahbazian’s statements were similar to one’s he made during his closing arguments.
