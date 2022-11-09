 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to life with minimal parole eligibility for slitting man's throat

A Kern County Superior Court judge sentenced a man who slit another person's throat in California City to life in prison with minimal parole eligibility, scheduled to be considered in 14 years. 

Lorenzo Crosby, 37, was found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and assault with a deadly weapon by Kern County jurors last month. Devonte Jackson, the then-23-year-old victim, was in a car with his friends when Crosby leaned over the front passenger seat and slit his throat, according to a news release from the Kern County DA.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

