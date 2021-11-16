Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 Lamont double murder, robbery

A man found guilty for two counts of murder and robbery was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for a 2016 shooting in a Lamont convenience store which killed a father and son, said the Kern County District Attorney’s Office.
Jim Langston served as the getaway driver for the incident, according to the DA’s news release. His co-defendant Darrell Hammond was sentenced to life in prison on Nov. 5.
On Oct. 14, 2016, Heriberto Aceves and his son Juan were working in their family’s convenience store. Before 10 a.m., a group of three masked men with guns entered the store and demanded money. Hammond shot both men, according to the news release.
Hammond remained in the store to collect cash, but two of the robbers had already fled in a getaway car. Hammond was eventually arrested after Kern County sheriff's deputies found him hiding in a neighbor’s shed.
Langston was arrested many days later and acknowledged his role as the getaway driver, the news release said.