Man sentenced to life in prison for 2016 double homicide, robbery in Lamont store

A man convicted of double murder and robbery for a 2016 incident in a Lamont convenience store, which killed a father and son, was sentenced Friday to a life in prison without parole.
Darnell Hammond walked into father Heriberto and son Juan Aceves' convenience store in Lamont and struck both with a gun. Heriberto pulled out a gun to defend himself and Hammond killed both, according to a Kern County District Attorney’s news release.
Hammond then remained in the store and collected the cash, the news release said. The other accomplices, including co-defendant Jim Langston, left Hammond behind.
Kern County Sheriff's Office deputies found Hammond hiding in a shed with the money from the robbery next to him. Langston, who was arrested the next day, acknowledged his role as the getaway driver, the news release said.
The jury found both Hammond and Langston to be members of a criminal street gang, and the murders were committed in the furtherance of gang activity, the DA's office said.
Langston is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 16.