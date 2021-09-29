Man sentenced to 8 years after stabbing police officer with screwdriver

A man charged with attempted murder after stabbing a police officer in the face with a screwdriver was sentenced to eight years in prison Wednesday, according to Kern County Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel.
William Blystone pleaded no contest in July to assault with a deadly weapon not with a firearm on a peace officer, according to the Kern County Superior Court. A negotiated plea led to his eight-year sentence and the dismissal of the attempted murder charge, among other charges, Kinzel said.
Blystone caused a disturbance near Adventist Health Bakersfield on Aug. 17, 2019. When officers attempted to calm him, he produced a screwdriver and stabbed an officer, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. The officer, whose name was not released, suffered minor injuries.