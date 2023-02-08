 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 77 years to life in downtown Bakersfield shooting

A Kern County jury found Derrick Lamonte guilty of shooting two people several times while they walked in downtown Bakersfield.

A man was sentenced to 77 years to life in prison Wednesday for shooting another man in his back while the victim walked in downtown Bakersfield.

“The victim is very lucky to have survived and the defendant is very lucky to not have killed anybody else,” said deputy district attorney Cyrus Shahbazian during the hearing prior to sentencing.

