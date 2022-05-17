Man sentenced to 5 years in connection to 53 ag-related crimes

A man initially charged with 53 counts related to ag crimes was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday.
Christopher Williams, 46, took a plea deal April 19, pleading no contest to 17 charges. As a result, 36 other allegations, including 19 counts that involved grand theft of copper, were dismissed.
The no-contest plea was to 14 charges of vandalism of $400 or more, a pair of possessing stolen vehicle charges and recklessly evading an officer.
Assistant District Attorney Joseph Kinzel wrote in an email that Williams’ sentence ensured he would serve a five years in prison without a chance of probation, versus at a local jail, and that the victims would receive restitution.
Deputy Public Defender Sabrina Harowitz said Williams took accountability by pleading no contest early in the criminal proceedings.
“Mr. Williams had fallen on hard times due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and unfortunately did what he felt was necessary in order to survive,” Harowitz wrote in an email. “The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns took a great toll on many individuals' livelihoods and mental health, as well as their decision-making abilities.”