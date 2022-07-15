Man sentenced to 35 years to life for killing daughter-in-law over disrespect

A 68-year-old man who killed his daughter-in-law after she disrespected him was sentenced Friday to 35 years to life in prison.
Jagjit Singh was charged with first-degree murder after he shot Sumandeep Kaur Kooner, a mother of two, in 2019. The defense had sought a voluntary manslaughter verdict.
Kern County Superior Court Judge John W. Lua said he considered how Singh was a community leader, his lack of a criminal record and his old age when sentencing him.
But, that didn’t change his actions, Lua said.
Singh was sentenced to 25 years for the first-degree murder charge. He faced an additional 25 years after he was found guilty of a gun enhancement.
But Lua sentenced him to 10 years instead in relation to the gun enhancement after balancing the arguments from the defense and prosecution, he said.
Defense attorney David Torres said Singh’s actions did not comply with his general character and he is remorseful. He said his client wishes he could exchange his life for his daughter-in-law.
But prosecutor Kara Thompson said these wishes don’t excuse Singh’s actions.
“(Sumandeep Kaur Kooner) will be nothing but a memory,” Thompson said. “He took away the opportunity for her to potentially rebuild these relationships with her children, and because of him, her children will never have that opportunity again.”
Police said Kaur Kooner threatened to rip off Singh's beard and "shove it up his (expletive)" during an argument with her father-in-law. Cutting another's hair is a sign of great disrespect in Sikhism, according to a Sikh expert who testified at the trial.
Distraught, Singh shot Kaur Kooner rather than face that violation, Torres had argued during trial. Thompson said previously the murder was premeditated because he went to retrieve the gun and then shot her three times, she said.