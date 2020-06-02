A Kern County man convicted of sexually assaulting a child over a one-year period was sentenced to 145 years in prison Tuesday.
Clifford Bunn, of California City, will serve time in Wasco State Prison. The Kern County District Attorney's office said the victim was 9 years old when the sexual assault began and was someone Bunn knew.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.