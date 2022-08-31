 Skip to main content
Man sentenced to 1 year, probation after forcing woman to take pills causing miscarriage

A man who forced his pregnant girlfriend to take pills that led to her having a miscarriage was sentenced to one year in jail Wednesday.

Jagmeet Sandhu, 26, was also sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter. His plea deal resulted in charges of first-degree murder, burglary, assault with a firearm, making threats to terrorize and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse being dismissed.

