Man sentenced to 1 year, probation after forcing woman to take pills causing miscarriage

A man who forced his pregnant girlfriend to take pills that led to her having a miscarriage was sentenced to one year in jail Wednesday.
Jagmeet Sandhu, 26, was also sentenced to three years probation after pleading no contest to involuntary manslaughter. His plea deal resulted in charges of first-degree murder, burglary, assault with a firearm, making threats to terrorize and inflicting corporal injury on a spouse being dismissed.
Neither the Kern County District Attorney’s Office nor Sandhu’s attorney responded to requests for comment.
Sandhu’s girlfriend was sleeping around 7:30 p.m. in December 2019, when she heard the door open. Her ex-boyfriend walked into the room wearing black and had a silver revolver, according to Bakersfield Police Department offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.
Sandhu then produced packets of two unidentified white pills, the offense reports stated.
“Take these pills or I’m going to kill you,” he said, according to a BPD probable cause statement filed in Kern County Superior Court.
The victim ingested the pills, because she told police she was fearful Sandhu was going to hurt her, according to the court documents.
“We are not having this baby,” he added, according to the offense reports.
A little while later, she began to vomit. After Sandhu left, the victim went to Mercy Hospital Southwest where a nurse said her baby didn’t have a heartbeat anymore, according to the offense reports.
Sandhu told police he comes from a very traditional Punjabi family, and that his family members were upset with him for impregnating his girlfriend, who he described as non-Indian, the BPD offense reports said. He added that inducing an abortion was the best option for them because they were recent college graduates and did not have a stable income, the court reports said.