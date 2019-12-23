The Kern County coroner's office said a man found dead on Oct. 12 in the 1023 block of Terrace Way in Bakersfield was Zachariah Jade Watson, 24, of Bakersfield. The cause of death was methamphetamine intoxication, and heart disease and cirrhosis of the liver were contributing factors, a news release said.
The death is considered accidental.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.