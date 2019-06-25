The body of a man was discovered in the Kern River Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Kern County Sheriff's Office, at around 12:20 p.m., a member of the public found the body about half a mile downriver from Keysville.
The identity of the man will be released by KCSO at a later date.
