A man's body has been recovered from the Kern River near the mouth of the Kern Valley Canyon.
At approximately 7:45 a.m. Thursday, the Kern County Sheriff's Office located the deceased man.
His identity will be released by the Kern County Coroner's Office at a later time.
We come from you, to you we belong, and to you we shall return. Please dont test us with a burden that we cannot bear, for indeed we are weak.
