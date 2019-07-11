A man's body was recovered from the Kern River Thursday afternoon.
At approximately 12:45 p.m., the Kern County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a body found in the river.
KCSO, Bakersfield Search and Rescue, and Kern Valley Search and Rescue recovered the body above Sandy Flat.
The man's identity and age are unknown at this time. His identity will be released at a later time by the Coroner's Office.
