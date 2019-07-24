A man's body was found in central Bakersfield Wednesday morning.
The Bakersfield Police Department responded near the intersection of Truxtun Avenue and V Street around 6 a.m. and found a man's body laying in front of someone's yard. The man was in his 50s, though his identity has not been released.
BPD is calling the man's death suspicious.
Anyone with information is urged to contact BPD at 327-7111.
We will update this story.
