The body of a man was found by a Kern County Sheriff's Office search and rescue team in the Keysville area, according to a news release.
The team was in the area for the ongoing search of an 11-year-old girl who went missing in the river on June 22. Isabella Dam was shut down for maintenance and the crew wanted to use the opportunity of lower water levels to continue the search, the news release said.
The coroner's office will determine the man's identity and cause of death.
