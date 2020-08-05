A deceased man was found Wednesday in a canal near 17th Street in downtown Bakersfield.
In a news release, the Bakersfield Police Department said the man disappeared Monday evening near the south end of the pond in Mill Creek Park. BPD, the Bakersfield Fire Department and the Kern County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of the area Monday and Tuesday but didn’t locate him.
The man's body was found Wednesday by Bakersfield City Water Resources personnel.
His identity will be released later by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call BPD at 327-7111.
